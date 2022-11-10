Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO Stock Down 8.1 %

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

