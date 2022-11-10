Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 36.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,911,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 1,300,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $14,482,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

