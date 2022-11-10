Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 1,047.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoustis Technologies

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $103,177. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

AKTS opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.