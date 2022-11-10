Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 81.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.6 %

BKU opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

