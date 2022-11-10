Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.