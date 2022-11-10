NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.