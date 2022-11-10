NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
NiSource Stock Performance
Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.