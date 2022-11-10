Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.58

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.58 and traded as high as $43.78. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 14,688 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $356.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

