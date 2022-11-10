Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Up 6%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 10,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

