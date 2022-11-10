Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.
Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $533.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.79. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
