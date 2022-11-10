Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 188 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Aviva PLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $397.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.