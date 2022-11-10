Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 211 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $229.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

