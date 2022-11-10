Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 394 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,369. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

