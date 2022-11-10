Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,716 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

