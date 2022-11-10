Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,762 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,477 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

