Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 52 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 297.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,042,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $301.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $319.70.

