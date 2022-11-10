Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 7,159 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UOCT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 18.4% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UOCT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

