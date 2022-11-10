Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $166.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.95. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $152.79 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

