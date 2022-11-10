Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 7,875 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 482,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 255,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

