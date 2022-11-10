Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

