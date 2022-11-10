Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of BIG opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.