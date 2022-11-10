Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

