Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Stifel Financial Company Profile

SF stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.