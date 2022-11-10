Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 645.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.