Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

