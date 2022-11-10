Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBU shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

