Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $186,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after buying an additional 954,438 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.8% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 349,070 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,340,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TV opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
