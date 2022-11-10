Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $187,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

