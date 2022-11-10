Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Regency Centers by 58.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 41.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

