Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $214,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,184,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after buying an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $176.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

