Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $249,000 Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

