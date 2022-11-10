Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $453,213.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,344.40 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.