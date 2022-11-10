Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,561 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NUMV opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

