Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 197 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $15,965,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

