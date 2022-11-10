Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 34,854 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1,101.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in BlackBerry by 35.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 391,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BlackBerry by 921.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 184,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 166,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BB opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.