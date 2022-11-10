Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 94 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,528,000 after acquiring an additional 87,562 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 23.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 243,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $352.96.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

