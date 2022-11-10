Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

