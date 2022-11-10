Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.