Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 3.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

