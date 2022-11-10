Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 229,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

A stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.