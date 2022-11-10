Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 324 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $1,658,281 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

