Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 454 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 95.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

