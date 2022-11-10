Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 495 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Parsons by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Stock Performance

Parsons stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

