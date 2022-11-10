Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 77 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

LECO opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

