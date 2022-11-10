Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 958 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancroft Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Further Reading

