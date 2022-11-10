Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

