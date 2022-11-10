Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
AAAU stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.57.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.