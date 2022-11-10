Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

