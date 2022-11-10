Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Rating) fell 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 1,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Nutriband Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Nutriband

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Rating) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.