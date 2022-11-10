Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.77. 141,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 483,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.93.

Insider Transactions at Obsidian Energy

About Obsidian Energy

In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$47,277.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,413.05. In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$47,277.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,413.05. Also, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 3,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 807,310 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,067.98. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $139,507.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

