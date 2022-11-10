Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.77. 141,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 483,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday.
Obsidian Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.93.
Insider Transactions at Obsidian Energy
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.