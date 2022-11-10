Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

