Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.58

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 1231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Omnicell Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

